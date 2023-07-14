Who is Ritu Karidhal, Lucknow’s ‘rocket woman’ spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission?

The launch of Chandrayaan 3 mission by ISRO from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre has garnered immense interest and excitement from the common man and scientists alike. The event having scientific, geopolitical and strategic importance has one very special participant – India’s very own rocket woman, Ritu Karidhal Shrivastava.

An ISRO scientist, Ritu Karidhal is the mission director of the Chandrayaan 3 mission, India’s third lunar exploration mission. A native of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, she was also a part of the Mangalyaan mission and the deputy director of the Mars mission.

Leading the important space mission Chandrayaan 3 mission, Ritu Karidhal was born and raised in Lucknow. She did MSc in Physics from Lucknow University. She went on to study at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and got an opportunity to work for India’s space agency, ISRO, where she has been working since 1997.

Specialising in aerospace, she earned the epithet of being the ‘Rocket Woman of India’.

Ritu has numerous awards in her kitty like Young Scientist Award, ISRO team award, ASI team award, Society of India Aerospace Technology and Industries’ Aerospace Woman award etc.

She has than 20 papers to her credit which have been published in both international and national journals.

Chandrayaan 3 will complete the journey to the moon in 50 days. It will land on the southern pole of the moon and India will become the first country in the world to land a spacecraft on Moon’s south pole.

If successful, India will enter the elite club of countries that have conquered Earth’s natural satellite. Chandrayaan 3 will carry six payloads including lander, rover and propulsion module.

Not carrying any orbiter this time, the Rs 615 crore Chandrayaan 3 will have an indigenous propulsion module. Chandrayaan-3 will launch at 2:35 pm IST on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It will be carried by the Launch Vehicle Mark III rocket towards the Moon.