Who is Ramachandra Poudel & why is he in news?

Nepali President Ramchandra Poudel is making headlines once again after he was hospitalised at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre due to complications related to his heart. This comes after his previous treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi, where he was airlifted due to stomach pain and subsequently discharged. Poudel’s health has been a topic of concern for the past several months.

Poudel, 78, hails from a farming family in a remote village called Satiswara, located in the Vyas municipality of the Tanahun district in Gandaki Province, Nepal. He embarked on his political journey at the young age of 16 and has been representing the same constituency for nearly four decades.

During the reign of King Mahendra in Nepal, Poudel actively protested against the partyless panchayat system and faced detention on multiple occasions. He participated in various movements and demonstrations against the monarchy, led by BP Koirala, the first democratically elected prime minister of Nepal.

Poudel frequently visited Koirala and his family while they were in exile in Benaras, India, which exposed him to Indian politics and left a lasting influence, particularly the ideas of Ram Manohar Lohiya and Jaya Prakash Narayan.

In terms of education, Poudel pursued Sanskrit literature at Nepal Sanskrit University, formerly known as Mahendra Sanskrit University. He also obtained a Master’s degree in Nepali literature from Tribhuvan University, although he did not attend regular classes and instead managed to appear for exams.

Poudel has held various prominent positions, including that of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister for Home Affairs. He is also an accomplished author, having written several books such as “What Nepali Congress Says,” “Satyagraha – Why and How,” “Democratic Socialism,” and “Agricultural Revolution and Socialism,” among others. In recognition of his efforts in strengthening Nepal-Japan relations, he was honored with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun in 2020.

Married to Savita Poudel, he is a father of four daughters and a son. His son Chintan Poudel is also involved in politics and is associated with the Nepali Congress party.