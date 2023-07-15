Who is Rachel Shelley? Lagaan actress comes back with Kohrra

As the highly anticipated series Kohrra takes the spotlight on Netflix, the talented cast is garnering even more attention. Among them, Rachel Shelley, who portrays the intriguing character of Clara, is becoming the talk of the town. Let’s delve into what we know about this remarkable actress.

Hailing from Wiltshire, England, Rachel Shelley has established herself as an accomplished English actress, audio producer, and model. Her notable roles include the beloved character Helena Peabody in the Showtime series The L Word and Elizabeth Russell in the Oscar-nominated Bollywood epic Lagaan.

Rachel Irene Shelley, the youngest of four children, spent her formative years primarily in Cambridgeshire. Her childhood included three years in Malta before attending school in Huntingdon. Following her graduation from the University of Sheffield with a B.A. Hons in English and Drama in 1992, she embarked on her acting career. Shelley initially joined a local theatre company in Edinburgh and later set up a community theatre company in Sheffield. Seeking further opportunities, she eventually made her way to London.

While Rachel Shelley’s portrayal of Helena Peabody in The L Word is widely recognized, she has also made an impact in other notable productions. Her role as Elizabeth Russell in the critically acclaimed Hindi film Lagaan (2001) showcased her versatility. Additionally, she captivated audiences as the beautiful character who tragically affected Charles Castle in the 1997 film Photographing Fairies. Furthermore, Shelley portrayed the recurring character Yvonne Rippon, a police superintendent with a connection to Nick Jordan, in the popular BBC medical drama Casualty during 2012 and early 2013.

Beyond her acting endeavors, Rachel Shelley has contributed her talents to various domains. She has written articles for reputable publications such as The Guardian and DIVA Magazine. Additionally, she pursued her passion for radio production, obtaining an MA from Goldsmiths University. As a result, she has produced and edited a documentary for BBC Radio 4 and currently produces the weekly LGBTQIA podcast podDIVA.

In her personal life, Shelley resides in Notting Hill, London, with her partner since 1995, Matthew Parkhill, who is a renowned TV writer, director, and producer. The couple shares a beautiful bond and has a daughter named Eden, born on September 8, 2009.

With her new role as Clara in Kohrra, Rachel Shelley is excited about the possibilities and hopes to receive the same level of adoration she garnered with her memorable performance in Lagaan. Her talent and dedication to her craft are sure to shine through, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating her portrayal in this thrilling series.