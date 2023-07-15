Kohrra full cast: Know about the entire team of the Netflix series

Netflix’s highly anticipated original thriller series, Kohrra, has just dropped its official trailer, leaving viewers eager for what promises to be a riveting and emotionally charged journey. Nestled amidst the tranquil countryside of Punjab, this enthralling narrative is set to captivate audiences with its talented ensemble cast and the magic touch of the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed series Pataal Lok: Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra, and Diggi Sisodia.

Leading the pack is Vishal Handa, who brings his incredible talent to the character of Paul, while Saurav Khurana takes on the role of the enigmatic Saakar. Ivantiy Novak and Lewis Baxter portray Liam in different stages of his life, adding a fascinating layer to the story. And let’s not forget the brilliant Suvinder Vicky, who embodies the character of Balbir Singh, and the ever-charismatic Barun Sobti as Garundi. Rounding out the cast is the talented Rachel Shelley as Clara. With such a stellar lineup, Kohrra promises to deliver powerful performances that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.

Supporting this exceptional cast are Harleen Shetty, Varun Badola, and Manish Chaudhari, who bring their own unique contributions to the series. The creative masterminds behind Kohrra, Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, and Diggi Sisodia, have once again joined forces to create an immersive and unforgettable experience for viewers. The series is in excellent hands with producers Vishakha Joshi, Ravi Sarin, and Rohit Jayaswal, ensuring that every detail is meticulously crafted.

Behind the scenes, the series editing is expertly handled by Sanyukta Kaza, further adding to the artistic brilliance of Kohrra. With such a dedicated team of professionals at the helm, it’s clear that no stone will be left unturned in delivering a top-notch production.

Mark your calendars, as Kohrra is set to hit screens in India, Turkey, and the USA on July 15, 2023, exclusively on the internet. The anticipation is palpable, and fans around the world eagerly await the series’ release.

At its core, Kohrra revolves around a gripping murder case that unravels in the heartlands of Punjab. The lifeless body of an NRI bridegroom is discovered, propelling a thrilling investigation that promises to peel back the layers of secrecy in the countryside. Combining elements of a buddy cop dynamic and an intense investigative thriller, the series presents a compelling blend that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Drawing comparisons to the thought-provoking series Pataal Lok, Kohrra delves into the darker underbelly of society, exposing the hidden truths and deceit that often lurk beneath the surface. The trailer sets a foreboding tone, hinting at the existence of a shadowy world concealed within the seemingly idyllic village of Jagrana in Punjab. Like its predecessor, Kohrra aims to shed light on the complexities and intricacies of Punjab, unearthing a side of the region rarely explored before.