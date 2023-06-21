Who is Paul-Henri Nargeolet aka “Mr Titanic”

Getting viral on Social media “Mr Titanic” is the 77-year-old French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet. He is among the missing crew of the Titanic Tourist Submersible that went missing on Sunday.

The French submarine lost communication while taking wealthy tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet was born in Chamonix, in the French Alps, but spent his early years in Africa with his parents. He spent more than 20 years in the French Navy, becoming a Commander. He then specialised in deep submersibles and in 1987 led the first recovery expedition of the Titanic.

The Underwater research for RMS Titanic was directed by Nargeolet. He has also appeared in multiple films and documentaries on the ship. In one of his documentaries, he once told that the cold temperatures would be one of the greatest dangers if explorers became stuck at the wreckage site. He has completed over 35 dives into the Titanic wreck site, including the one recently, and is known to be an expert in Titanic ship research.

Not only Nargeolet but many other renowned people like British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, 48, a UK-based board member of the Prince’s Trust charity, and his son Sulaiman Dawood, 19, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush are also missing.

As the U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard continue their search and rescue mission for the vessel — which, if intact, could have about 40 hours of oxygen left, officials said on Tuesday — loved ones fear for Nargeolet as well as the four other passengers.

On Sunday, Nargeolet’s company wrote on Twitter that it sent “heartfelt support” to the search and rescue effort.

“We send our thoughts and prayers for the safe return of all on board,” officers with the RMS Titanic Inc. wrote.