Neville Roy Singham is facing examination for his alleged financial support to organizations promoting Chinese state media narratives. A report claims that this support extends to NewsClick, an India-based website. Let’s delve into who Neville Roy Singham is.

Who is Neville?

Neville Roy Singham holds the position of an American entrepreneur and a figure active in social causes. He established and once led ThoughtWorks, an IT consultancy firm specializing in tailor-made software, software tools, and consulting services. In 2017, Singham made a noteworthy sale of his company to a private equity firm. He sold that for an impressive sum of $785 million.

The 69-year-old, possessing considerable wealth, works with progressive initiatives and groups, notably supporting endeavors like the Nkrumah School, Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party, New Frame news in South Africa, and Tricontinental in the United States. The perception of Singham, however, has been shadowed by allegations of using covert channels to channel funds and promote Chinese government-aligned messages, often masquerading as independent and grassroots viewpoints.

On a personal level, Singham resides in Shanghai, China. He shares his life with Jodie Evans, affiliated with Code Pink, a grassroots movement for peace. Their son Nathan Singham works with the Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research.

The New York Times has conducted an investigation, revealing that Singham’s network also contributed to the funding of NewsClick, a news platform headquartered in Delhi. This media outlet has allegedly incorporated Chinese government perspectives into its content, including videos echoing the notion that “China’s history continues to inspire the working classes.”

Singham’s past includes membership in the League of Revolutionary Black Workers during his early years. This Black nationalist-Maoist group saw him actively involved as an advocate at a Chrysler plant in Detroit in 1972. He pursued his education at Howard University before launching a consultancy firm that catered to equipment-leasing companies, operating from his base in Chicago.