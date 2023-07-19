Who is Neil Parekh Nimil? Gujarat-origin expert nominated to Singapore’s Parliament as MP

A Gujarat-origin chief executive is among three Indian-origin people named to be appointed as Nominated Members of Parliament (NMPs) in Singapore.

Neil Parekh Nimil, Chandradas Usha Ranee and Raj Joshua Thomas are the three Indian-origin distinguished people among the nine appointments to be made in Singapore parliament.

They will be sworn in as Nominated Members of Parliament (NMP) next month.

Parekh, 60, is partner and head of Asia, Australia, and New Zealand at Tikehau Capital and chief executive of Pegasus Asia, a special-purpose acquisition company listed on the Singapore Exchange.

He is also Chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and council member of the Singapore Business Federation.

His elder brother, Sunil Parekh is a Gujarat-based senior industry veteran who advises several entrepreneurs on various business operations.

Neil Parekh Nimil was schooled in St Columbus in Delhi and did his MBA from the USA.

Among the other two Indians, Chandradas Usha Ranee is an art magazine founder while Raj Joshua Thomas is an eminent lawyer.