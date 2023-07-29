Who is Navy Joan Roberts, granddaughter of US prez Joe Biden

Navy Joan Roberts is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts and the granddaughter of President Joe Biden. President Joe Biden has finally acknowledged Navy as his seventh granddaughter for the first time in public on Friday. Navy’s mother, Lunden Roberts who has been photographed by the paparazzi often enough of late is an Arkansas woman who gave birth to Navy in 2018.

Lunden Roberts who shares photos of Navy Roberts on Instagram, had approached the court, filing a child support lawsuit in 2019. DNA testing established “with scientific certainty” that Hunter Biden is the father of Navy.

The president’s son described his meeting with Roberts in his memoir from 2021, claiming that it took place when he was suffering from a severe crack cocaine and alcohol addiction.

Hunter Biden has four more kids, including a boy named Beau who was born in 2020 to his wife Melissa Cohen. He was given the name of the late son of the president, who passed away from cancer in 2015 and left behind two children. He has three daughters with his former wife, Kathleen Buhle.

According to a statement from Biden, “Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in their daughter’s best interests, maintaining her privacy as much as is possible moving forward.” It was his first time recognizing the kid.

“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter,” he declared.

People Magazine was the first to report on Biden’s statement.

The President had come under increasing fire from political foes and pundits for neglecting to recognize the grandchild.

The grandkids of President Joe Biden have made a significant contribution to his presidency, frequently traveling with him or the First Lady and paying many visits to the White House.

The president also attributes his decision to run against then-President Donald Trump for the White House in 2020 to his grandchildren.