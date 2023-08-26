Who is Mitul Trivedi? Police probes Gujarat person claiming to be ISRO scientist

Surat City’s police commissioner, Ajay Tomar, has directed the crime branch to investigate the assertions made by a local resident, Mitul Trivedi, that appear to be unfounded. He claimed to be an ISRO scientist. Let us look at who he is.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (special branch) Hetal Patel stated that Surat’s police in Gujarat are examining the claims of a city resident. The resident alleges to be a scientist with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Additionally, the individual asserts to have designed the lander module for the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission.

Trivedi asserted that, having been part of the Chandrayaan-2 project, ISRO invited him to contribute to the recent moon mission, during which he made substantial modifications to the lander’s original design that led to its successful landing.

Local newspapers, however, raised doubts about the credibility of his statements. On Friday, the authorities requested Trivedi to provide supporting documentation to validate his claims. However, he did not furnish any proof of his affiliation with ISRO.

The investigation uncovered that Mitul Trivedi possesses a B.Com. degree, and when questioned about his scientist claims, he stated he had freelanced on the Chandrayaan-3 design at ISRO’s Bengaluru office, even asserting ties with NASA.

Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that Trivedi is not an ISRO scientist. The crime branch will continue to investigate, And if they are able to confirm the falsehoods, they will file an official First Information Report (FIR) against him.