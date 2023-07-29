Who is Lunden Roberts, whose child Joe Biden says is his grandchild?

President Joe Biden has finally acknowledged his seventh granddaughter, a four-year-old girl, born in 2018 to his son Hunter and an Arkansas lady named Lunden Roberts.

It is for the first time that Joe Biden accepted the child named Navy, as his seventh grandchild for the first time in public on Friday.

Lunden Roberts filed a child support lawsuit. Hunter Biden’s paternity was thereafter confirmed through DNA testing, and the two recently worked out any lingering child support issues.

The president’s son described his meeting with Roberts in his memoir from 2021, claiming that it took place when he was suffering from a severe crack cocaine and alcohol addiction.

Hunter Biden has four more kids, including a boy named Beau who was born in 2020 to his wife Melissa Cohen. He was given the name of the late son of the president, who passed away from cancer in 2015 and left behind two children.

According to a statement from Biden, “our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in their daughter’s best interests, maintaining her privacy as much as is possible moving forward.” It was his first time recognizing the kid.

“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter,” he declared.

People Magazine was the first to report on Biden’s statement.

The President has come under increasing fire from political foes and pundits for neglecting to recognize the grandchild. The president has made a devotion to family a fundamental aspect of his public persona.

The grandkids of President Joe Biden have made a significant contribution to his presidency, frequently traveling with him or the First Lady and paying many visits to the White House.

The president also attributes his decision to run against then-President Donald Trump for the White House in 2020 to his grandchildren.