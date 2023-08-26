Who is Lionel Messi’s bodyguard Yassine Chueko?

Lionel Messi’s recent arrival in the United States has generated immense excitement among fans, but with that comes the need for top-tier security. The person responsible for ensuring Messi’s safety, particularly during matches, is Yassine Chueko, who has caught the spotlight recently for his swift actions on the pitch.

Chueko is not your typical bodyguard; he brings a unique set of skills to the role. His background includes mixed martial arts (MMA), as well as proficiency in martial arts disciplines like taekwondo and boxing. This combination of combat expertise makes him an ideal protector for a superstar like Messi.

The decision to enlist Chueko’s services becomes even more crucial in light of the rising incidents of pitch invaders in recent years. With Messi’s highly anticipated move to the U.S., Inter Miami, his current team, has left no stone unturned in ensuring his security.

Chueko’s vigilance extends beyond the soccer field; he’s a constant presence in Messi’s life. He brings a formidable resume to the job, having served as a Navy Seal with experience in challenging environments like Iraq and Afghanistan.

David Beckham introduced Yassine Chueko:

Interestingly, Chueko’s recommendation for this high-profile role came from none other than former England captain and co-owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham. However, Chueko doesn’t work alone. Reports suggest that he heads a team of 50 security personnel who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner during his time in Miami.

Chueko also maintains an active presence on social media, sharing videos of his involvement in mixed martial arts and other combat activities. His posts have garnered a significant following, including notable figures like Messi and his former teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Ramos.

In an era where the safety of star athletes is of paramount concern, Yassine Chueko’s unique skill set and unwavering commitment to Messi’s security make him a vital asset for Inter Miami and a reassuring presence for Messi and his fans in the U.S.