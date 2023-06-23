Who is Linda Harding, wife of Hamish Harding, lost in the Titanic Submersible?

The world mourns the loss of Hamish Harding — died in the Titanic Submersible Mission implosion — and his loving wife, Linda Harding, now finds solace in the outpouring of condolences and well-wishes from those near and dear to her.

Linda remembers his adventurous spirit and thirst for discovery that led him on countless expeditions, but his life was claimed while aboard the Titanic submersible, bound for the haunting wreckage of the Titanic in the vast Atlantic Ocean.

A woman who preferred to live a quiet and unassuming life away from the prying eyes of fame, Linda supported her late husband through his remarkable public endeavors. While Hamish embraced social media as a means to share his awe-inspiring explorations with the world, Linda chose a more private path, avoiding the spotlight cast upon their lives.

Together, they raised two sons, Rory and Giles, who were always there to cheer on their father’s triumphs. Whether it was celebrating his Guinness World Records or joining him on daring deep-sea ventures, the entire family reveled in Hamish’s achievements. However, since the fateful moment when Hamish was reported missing, both Rory and Giles have chosen to retreat from the public eye, grappling with their own immense grief in silence.

For those seeking a glimpse into the extraordinary life shared by Hamish and his loved ones, Giles’s Instagram account stands as a visual testament. It paints a vivid picture of the adventures he embarked on alongside his father, offering a window into the thrilling escapades of their adventure-loving clan.

In addition to their shared children, Linda also brings two sons from a previous companionship into their blended family. One of them is Brian Szasz, a talented audio engineer who forged a deep and meaningful bond with his stepfather, Hamish. When news broke of Hamish’s disappearance, it was Brian who took it upon himself to share the heartbreaking update on Facebook. However, upon Linda’s request, he made the difficult decision to remove the post, shielding their family from the eyes of the public during this trying time.

Another cherished member of Linda’s brood is her son Lauren, who, much like his brother Brian, shared an extraordinary connection with Hamish.