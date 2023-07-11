Who is Larry Nassar, the sports doc stabbed in US prison multiple times?

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing women gymnasts including the Olympic medallist Simone Biles was stabbed during an altercation in the jail on Sunday with another inmate in Florida.

Nassar was stabbed 10 times, in the neck and back, a source with knowledge of the details of the attack told ESPN.

Quoting sources, the news agency Associated Press (AP) which had first reported the attack on Monday, said that Nassar was in stable condition now.

The FBI has been informed of the incident, and an internal investigation is going on, the Bureau of Prisons said. No additional staff members or inmates were hurt.

Who is Larry Nassar?

Larry Nassar is a 59-year-old American serial child molester and former sports medicine specialist. For close to two decades, he was the team doctor of the US women’s gymnastics team. Here he allegedly used his position to exploit, molest and sexually assault hundreds of children.

In 2017, Nassar, 59, was found guilty of child pornography and given a 60-year prison term. For sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists, he was given an extra 40 to 175 years in jail in 2018. And in February 2018, after pleading guilty to an additional three counts of sexual assault in Eaton County, Michigan, he was given an extra 40 to 125 years in Michigan state prison.

“I want him to face the severe prison sentence he received because of the voices of survivors,” according to lawyer and victim advocate Sarah Klein. “Since violence is ethically immoral and would give Nassar an easy way out, I categorically oppose it,”she said.

Nassar acknowledged to sexually abusing athletes while employed by USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, both of which produce Olympians. He entered a separate guilty plea to having child pornography.

Several players stated during victim impact statements in 2018 that they had informed coaches and athletic trainers about Nassar’s sexual abuse throughout the course of his more than two decades of abuse but that nothing was done about it. Former gymnast Rachael Denhollander was the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual assault.

More than 100 women including Olympic gold medallist were sexually assaulted by him.