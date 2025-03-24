Who is Kunal Kamra? A deep dive into his past controversies

Mumbai’s comedy scene has just shaken up! Habitat Studio, a hotspot for stand-up comedy, has temporarily shut its doors following an attack by Shiv Sena workers. The reason? Kunal Kamra’s latest comedy special, a 45-minute takedown of India’s political landscape, didn’t sit well with certain groups—especially Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s supporters. In light of these events, let us quickly look at who Kunal Kamra is, and a few of his controversies from the past.

For anyone who is even vaguely aware of Indian stand-up, Kamra’s name rings with controversy. His political, media, and governance satirical comments have made him a household name (and a perpetual target). This recent furore is merely another instalment in his long record of ruffling feathers. Let’s examine some of the largest political storms he’s brewed over the years.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis stressed that while there is freedom to perform stand-up comedy, it does not extend to making “unchecked statements”. He further demanded Kamra to apologise.

The Arnab Goswami incident

Back in January 2020, Kamra made headlines for an in-flight face-off with Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami. The comedian, seated on the same IndiGo flight as the anchor, took the opportunity to confront Goswami, questioning his journalism and coverage of issues like Rohith Vemula’s suicide.

Goswami, famously loud on television, remained completely silent during Kamra’s monologue. The comedian then posted a 90-second video of the exchange on Twitter, and that’s when it all went wrong. IndiGo immediately banned Kamra from flying for six months. Air India also issued an indefinite ban, and even Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri got into the act, calling on other airlines to follow suit.

Supreme Court vs. Kunal Kamra

Kamra’s run-in with the law intensified in November 2020 when he posted scathing tweets against the Supreme Court for issuing interim bail to Arnab Goswami. A few people accused Kamra of contempt of court and lodged cases against him.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal had sanctioned proceedings against Kamra, but the comedian was still defiant. He unequivocally expressed that he wouldn’t withdraw his tweets or offer an apology, contending that the silence of the court on more serious issues of personal freedom was worthy of being challenged. He even implied that the court time consumed on his contempt case could be utilized on more crucial judicial issues.

Ola vs. Kamra:

Kunal Kamra’s spat with Ola Electric’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, broke out over the firm’s response to complaints involving its electric scooters.

Kamra took the first shot, tweeting that Ola had failed to address customer complaints and offer refunds, calling out the company for its transparency. This resonated with Ola users, and soon social media was abuzz with complaints of defective scooters and poor customer service.

Aggarwal took it in his stride. He shot back a tart reply: “If you can’t assist, then keep quiet and let us resolve the genuine customer issues.”

While the Twitter spat was making headlines, the actual problem was more behind their online spat. Ola Electric was already in trouble, with more than 10,000 customer grievances mounting. Even the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) served a notice to the company. Kamra’s tweet was funny, perhaps, but it brought to the fore an extremely real issue of consumers.

Love him or loathe him, Kamra has honed the ability to push buttons of politics. His comedy isn’t merely about getting folks laughing—it’s about getting people thinking. His most recent special, which precipitated the shutdown of Habitat Studio, is proof of one thing: humor is a strong force, even when it is uncomfortable for those in power.