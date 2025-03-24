Devendra Fadnavis warns Kunal Kamra: Apologize or face action!

The world of stand-up comedy thrives on sharp wit, political jibes, and fearless satire. But sometimes, a joke can hit too close to home—especially when it involves powerful politicians. This time, comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself in the middle of a political storm in Maharashtra, with the Mumbai Police actively searching for him after a fiery controversy erupted over his latest performance, and Devendra Fadnavis asking for his apology.

During a recent show, Kamra took a direct shot at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, using the word ‘”gaddar” (traitor)’ to describe him.

The joke, referencing political shifts in Maharashtra, quickly went viral. While some hailed it as fearless satire, Shinde’s supporters weren’t laughing.

Soon after, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers stormed The Habitat Studio, a popular comedy venue in Khar, Mumbai, where Kamra’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’ was recorded. They allegedly vandalized the property in protest, forcing the police to step in. Over 35 party workers have since been booked for their involvement in the chaos.

The only way forward… pic.twitter.com/nfVFZz7MtY — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 23, 2025

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the Kunal Kamra issue, making it clear that while stand-up comedy is welcome, there are limits to free speech.

“Freedom should not be unrestrained behavior,” he stated, calling for Kamra to apologize. Fadnavis emphasized that insults against leaders wouldn’t be tolerated and assured that action would be taken as per the law.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Yogesh Kadam confirmed that Mumbai Police have intensified their search for Kamra after an FIR was filed against him. While Kamra remains untraceable for now, the debate over the limits of political satire and freedom of expression has taken center stage.

Kamra is no stranger to controversy. His sharp political critiques, particularly targeting the ruling parties, have often landed him in legal trouble.