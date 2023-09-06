Who is Krishna Priya? Wife of Jawan’s Director Atlee’s Kumar

The renowned filmmaker from South India, Atlee, stands as one of the most prominent directors in the Indian film industry. His track record of successful films such as “Raja Rani,” “Theri,” and “Mersal” has firmly established his reputation. Notably, he has now ventured into a highly anticipated project for 2023, collaborating with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the film “Jawan.” Let us have a quick look at his personal life and his wif Krishna Priya.

For those unfamiliar with his background, Atlee began his career at the tender age of 19 as an assistant to the iconic filmmaker S. Shankar. His contributions extended to notable films like “Enthiran” and “Nanban,” among others. However, the turning point arrived in 2013 when Atlee made his directorial debut with “Raja Rani,” a film that went on to garner a slew of awards. Following this, he helmed “Theri,” a collaboration with the esteemed actor Thalapathy Vijay, achieving even greater success.

Krishna Priya, the well-known actress and spouse of the renowned filmmaker Atlee, boasts an impressive career in the film industry. Her filmography includes notable works such as “Naan Mahaan Alla,” “Red Chillies,” “Yuva Ratna,” and “Psycho Varma.” However, it was in January 2023 that she grabbed headlines when she joyfully welcomed her first child, named Meer, alongside her director-husband Atlee.

Advertisement

Their Love Story

As Atlee was in the process of crafting the script for his inaugural film, “Raja Rani,” his future spouse, Krishna Priya, was actively engaged in television productions. Both these burgeoning celebrities shared a mutual aspiration to establish themselves in the entertainment industry. Fate brought them together for the first time through their shared circle of friends, and their shared passion for cinema played a pivotal role in weaving the tapestry of their love story.

The spirit of working together on each other’s respective dreams brought Atlee and Krishna Priya closer. When the film, Raja Rani was released, it turned out to be a blockbuster. Their efforts paid off, and both were sure they were each other’s soulmates.

Following a series of encounters, Atlee and Krishna Priya’s interactions became increasingly frequent and meaningful. Their growing closeness eventually blossomed into a deep romantic connection. During this period, Atlee was immersed in his directorial debut, and it was Krishna Priya who stood by his side, offering invaluable support throughout the entire journey.

As Atlee savored the success of his debut film, “Raja Rani,” Krishna Priya’s parents embarked on a quest to find a suitable match for their daughter. She confided in Atlee about this, and he humorously proposed to her in a manner reminiscent of a Bollywood movie. Atlee playfully suggested, “Why don’t you show my horoscope to them?” Following this, when Krishna Priya asked him what prompted that suggestion, Atlee candidly responded, “I spoke from my heart. If you are interested, I can approach your family.” In that moment, Krishna knew that Atlee was the person with whom she wanted to share her life.

Subsequently, Krishna Priya discussed Atlee with her parents, and both families readily agreed to the union. Their acquaintance with Atlee and his family, dating back to the premiere of his debut film, “Raja Rani,” played a significant role in this decision. On November 9, 2014, Atlee and Krishna Priya tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony.

The wonderful couple, Atlee and Krishna Priya experienced the joys of parenthood eight years into their marriage when they welcomed a baby boy on January 31, 2023. They shared this delightful news with their numerous fans through a collaborative Instagram post, featuring a heartwarming image of them lying on a bed, holding a tiny pair of shoes.