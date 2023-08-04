Who is Konstantin Sergeyevich Borisov, Russian cosmonaut ready for ISS via SpaceX on Aug 25

Konstantin Sergeyevich Borisov is a Russian cosmonaut who is scheduled to fly on board SpaceX Crew-7 in August 2023. The final crew member for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission, currently targeted to launch to the International Space Station in mid-August, has been announced.

Konstantin Borisov with Roscosmos cosmonaut will fly as a mission specialist on SpaceX’s seventh rotational mission to the orbiting laboratory for NASA.

Borisov was born 14 August 1984 in Smolensk Russia. He has studied from the Russian Academy of Economics and received his Bachelor degree of Economics in June 27, 2007.

From September 27, 2006 to December 3, 2007, he done Master of Science in “Operations Research and Systems Analysis” from Warwick University, Coventry, UK . In June 2018, he completed his studies at the MAI on the Master Program Life Support Systems for Aircraft (2016-2018), with the qualification “Master” in the direction of Aircraft Building.

Borisov was selected as a cosmonaut in 2018, along with 7 others, he passed the state exam in December 2020 to be qualified for spaceflight assignments.

Borisov has been assigned to the SpaceX Crew-7 mission, where he will serve as a Flight Engineer on Expedition 69/70. Where he is expected to stay 6 months.