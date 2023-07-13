Who is Kanal Kannan film stuntman arrested for denigrating Christianity?

Kanal Kannan is a stunt choreographer who was arrested in Kanyakumari by Tamil Nadu Police for posting an allegedly derogatory tweet against Christianity.

The Cyber Crime Wing police also registered a case against the pro-Hindu group, Hindu Munnani. Kannan is the head of the art and culture wing and president of the Tamil Nadu chapter of Hindu Munnani, an RRS affiliate.

Austin Bennet, the deputy organizer of the DMK IT Wing had filed a complaint against Kanal Kannan for posting a “manipulated video” of a man dressed as a Christian priest dancing with a girl on Twitter. He alleged that Kannan also wrote a derogatory remark against Christianity.

Advertisement

Sharing the video on Twitter on June 18, Kannan wrote “This is the true state of foreign religious culture???!!!! Think converted Hindus!!!! Repent!!!”

The Cyber Crime police registered a case against Kannan.

Who is Kanal Kanan?

Kanal Kanan is an Indian film stuntman, screenwriter, and action choreographer. Born on February 12, 1962, Vallivaram, Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, he works in Tamil, Malayalam Telegu, Kannada, and Hindi films. He has worked with actors Suriya, Ajith Kumar, R Sarath Kumar, Vijay, and Arjun Sarja in many films.

Kannan registered a case against his wife Hemavathi in April 2012. Hemavathi who was living in separation from him due to some differences, back to his family

Last year, Kannan was arrested for his remark against revered social activist and the father of the Dravidian movement Periyar EV Ramasamy.

Kannan is an action choreographer and an actor. He has worked in the Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi film industries. The stunt master has worked with leading actors in the South Indian film industry from superstar Rajinikanth to Thalapathy Vijay.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, he started his career in 1991, with a Tamil film Cheran Pandian. He has won 16 awards for his work in regional cinema.