Who is Jordyn Woods? Her friendship timeline with Kylie Jenner

Hello people. Are you listening!! The reunion of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods is real.

On July 15, the two 25-year-olds were seen having dinner with friends in a Los Angeles sushi restaurant. Since she was effectively expelled from the Kardashian-Jenner family as a result of an intimate encounter with Tristan Thompson while he was seeing Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian, it had been more than four years since the founder of Kylie Cosmetics had seen her longtime former BFF in public.

The Daily Mail published pictures of the former best friends’ dinner date on July 16. A red, orange and purple dress from Jordyn’s Woods by Jordyn clothing company and a gold choker were the accessories she wore while out with Kylie. Jordyn posted a mirror image of herself wearing the same accessories hours earlier on her Instagram.

She and Kylie, who was dressed in an off-shoulder crop top in black and white and black trousers, have not addressed the women’s reunion or the nature of their friendship. Their representatives have been contacted by E! News, but no comment has been given.

All about their relationship

Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe with Jordyn during a house party in February 2019. Khloe is the mother of his two children, Tatum Thompson, 11 months, and True Thompson, 5 years old. In response to the charges, the creator of Good American ended their relationship with the NBA player, and the basketball player tweeted that the story was “FAKE NEWS.”

The following March, Jordyn gave her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk. She said that while Tristan did kiss her on the lips at the party, they did not have sex in bed. Later, she apologised to Khloe for the encounter and said that she had been intoxicated the entire time. She confessed, “I know I’m not the reason Tristan and Khloe aren’t together. “Now, I understand that this circumstance may have made it harder for her to want to remain with him. But I’m aware that I’m not the cause.

Khloe then vented her wrath on Twitter. After the interview went online, she tweeted, “Why are you lying, @jordynwoods?.” “At least be HONEST about your tale if you’re going to try to save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGISE FIRST. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Later in 2019, Kylie unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! featured the cheating scandal. “Tristan, we are all aware of his potential. Khloe referred to a 2018 revelation about her ex cheating on her with another woman soon before she gave birth to True in her statement on the show, saying, “Look what he did when I was 9 months pregnant.” “But I recognised him. I would have never imagined that to be who she was. When Kylie called Jordyn to inquire about the event, her pal “didn’t really say anything,” Kylie claimed on the programme. She was crying the entire time, you know. “You could do whatever,” the makeup magnate said, “but when it affects my family, me, then that’s when it’s a problem.” I don’t have a grudge against Jordyn, Khloe said to host Andy Cohen during a KUWTK reunion programme in June 2021. I believe that people make errors. People experience life and pick up new skills. I also pardon both parties.

For the next few years, Khloe and Tristan continued to date intermittently after the Jordyn infidelity scandal. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, they quarantined together. Then, in 2021, they recruited a surrogate to deliver their kid into the world and give birth to him.

Kylie and Jordyn began their friendship around 2012. They were almost two bodies one soul then. In 2019, they broke contact after it was revealed Jordyn had had a fling with Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian. In July 2023, Kylie and Jordyn were papped at dinner together in Los Angeles, marking their first public reunion since the cheating scandal broke out.