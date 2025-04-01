Who is Hayao Miyazaki? All you need to know about the genius behind Studio Ghibli

In the past few days, AI-generated art has skyrocketed in popularity, with one of the notable trends being producing art based on the fantastical, dreamlike aesthetic of Studio Ghibli movies. With AI art continuing to develop, it tends to borrow heavily from the distinctive visual vocabulary pioneered by Hayao Miyazaki, the iconic animator and director.

Recognized by his masterpieces like ‘Spirited Away’, ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, and ‘Princess Mononoke’, Miyazaki has affected not just animation but this budding digital art. But beneath the beautiful imagery there is a person whose career progression through the process of animation and storytelling has brought a lasting imprint to the entire world of global cinema.

Here is all that you should know regarding Hayao Miyazaki, the creative force behind Studio Ghibli’s magic.

Who is Hayao Miyazaki?

Hayao Miyazaki was born on January 5, 1941, in Tokyo, Japan. His childhood life saw the unrest of World War II. His father, a businessman himself, operated a firm that made aircraft components during the conflict, exposing the young Miyazaki to the concept of flight — a concept that would become a recurring theme in his subsequent works.

Mother’s illness when he was a child, affected Miyazaki, which gave him an acute empathy and sense of the vulnerability of life, a feeling that would inform many of his films.

Miyazaki continued his studies in political science and economics at Gakushuin University, but his love for art and animation was apparent from the start. His introduction to the world of animation came after graduation, when he became a member of Toei Animation in 1963.

This marked the start of an illustrious career that would make him one of the most influential people in the history of animation.

The Birth of Studio Ghibli

In 1985, following a string of successful productions, Miyazaki and co-animator Isao Takahata founded Studio Ghibli. The studio soon gained a reputation for its capacity to create visually beautiful films that blended fantasy with profoundly human narratives.

The studio’s first production, ‘Castle in the Sky’ (1986), was the start of an era of revolutionary animation. Yet it was ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ (1988), a tale of two young sisters who meet a magical being called Totoro, which really cemented the standing of Ghibli and made the studio’s productions a cultural phenomenon.

Iconic films and themes

Hayao Miyazaki’s filmography includes some of the most celebrated animated films in the world, each showcasing his unmatched creativity and storytelling prowess. ‘Princess Mononoke’ (1997) explored the conflict between nature and industrialization, offering a complex view of both human and animal characters.

His most popular work, and one which won him the Best Animated Feature Academy Award in 2001, is ‘Spirited Away,’ a tale of a young girl who finds herself in a strange, fantasy world. It receives praises for its themes of identity, greed, and the ecological ramifications of human behavior.

Miyazaki’s work has always been rich with themes that challenge the viewer to think deeply about the world around them. Whether through ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ (2004), which critiques the horrors of war, or ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ (1989), which touches on the pressures of growing up, Miyazaki’s ability to weave philosophical questions into beautiful, accessible narratives has made him a beloved figure in both animation and global cinema.

Even after retiring multiple times, Miyazaki has remained keen to return to filmmaking, and his impact does not seem to subside.

Studio Ghibli’s latest film, ‘How Do You Live?’ (2023), directed by Miyazaki, is another reflection of his continued creativity and vision, still captivating audiences globally.