Who is Hun Sen, the Cambodian PM whose FB & Instagram accounts have been suspended for 6 months?

Hun Sen is serving as Cambodian prime minister since 1998. He is one of the longest-serving leaders in the world and the longest-serving head of government of Cambodia. In addition, he represents Kandal in the National Assembly and serves as the president of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

Cambodian Prime Minister has been accused of inciting violence against his political opponents on Facebook. Meta banned his Facebook and Instagram accounts immediately for six months, by claiming that a video he posted on his Facebook page had violated Meta’s rules against violent threats.

According to the board’s ruling, Hun Sen’s video was posted on his official Facebook page in January which showed the prime minister threatening to beat up political opponents and send gangsters to their homes.

On Thursday, Hun Sen left the platform, after that he also threatened to block Facebook in his country. He also urged Cambodians to switch to other social media platforms like Telegram and TikTok, on which he has moved to.

Hun Sen stated on Telegram, his new chosen platform, “I have no intention to ban Facebook in Cambodia.”

He also said, “I am not so stupid as to block the breaths of all the people.”

In a written statement, Meta agreed to remove the video but stated that it would respond to the recommendation to suspend Hun Sen after a review.