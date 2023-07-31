Who is Honey Trehan, director of Punjab ’95 starring Diljit Dosanjh?

RSVP Movies, founded by Ronnie Screwvala, has just unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated film “Punjab ’95.” The movie stars the versatile Diljit Dosanjh as the celebrated human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra. Among the intriguing personalities involved in the film is director Honey Trehan. Let’s take a closer look at his background.

Honey Trehan is an Indian producer, director, and casting director based in Mumbai. He is renowned for his work in various notable films like Makdee (2002), Maqbool (2003), Omkara (2006), Kaminey (2009), Delhi Belly (2011), Talvar (2015), and Udta Punjab (2016). Recently, he made his directorial debut with the upcoming movie “Raat Akeli Hai,” featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte.

Born on 4th October 1978 in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, India, Honey Trehan is well-known for his collaborations with Vishal Bharadwaj, having worked on several of the latter’s films. His contributions extend to Bollywood movies like Force 2, Udta Punjab, and Junooniyaat. He is currently involved in the Shahrukh Khan starrer “Raees.”

As a producer, he was associated with Rishi Kapoor’s last movie “Sharmaji Namkeen,” although Rishi’s role was later taken over by Paresh Rawal after Rishi’s passing during the film’s production.

Now, Honey Trehan’s latest endeavor is “Punjab ’95.” The film, set to premiere on September 11, promises a compelling cinematic experience, combining the genres of biography, crime, and drama. With a team of talented writers, including Niren Bhatt, Utsav Maitra, and Honey Trehan himself, the movie portrays the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist based in Amritsar, Punjab.

Set against a backdrop of terrorism, the film sheds light on the harsh reality of police brutality during that tumultuous period. The Punjab Police, armed with extensive extrajudicial powers by the Centre government under Indira Gandhi, had the authority to arrest individuals without proper justification and were even involved in the killing of unarmed civilians.

Supported by executive producers Smriti Jain and Gaurav Mishra, line producer Deepak Malhotra, and producer Ronnie Screwvala, “Punjab ’95” is poised to be a thought-provoking and engaging portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life and the troubling times in Punjab’s history.