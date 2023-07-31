Punjab ’95: Full cast, release date, run time, OTT release

RSVP Movies, a production company owned by Ronnie Screwvala, has recently released the trailer of the highly anticipated film “Punjab’ 95,” starring the versatile Diljit Dosanjh as the renowned human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra. We bring to you Punjab ’95: Full cast, release date, run time and OTT release date.

The movie is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, creating significant excitement among fans and film enthusiasts alike. Let’s delve into more details about this upcoming biographical crime drama.

The cast of “Punjab’ 95” boasts an impressive lineup, including Suvinder Vicky, Varun Badola, Arjun Rampal, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Kanwaljeet Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, and Veer Abhinav, among others. Diljit Dosanjh takes on the pivotal role of Jaswant Singh Khalra, while Jashanpreet Singh portrays a reporter, Vijay Kumar Dogra plays a police inspector from the Rajasthan police, and Veer Abhinav portrays Lajjo Satnam’s wife.

According to reports, the film is set to premiere on September 11, marking a significant milestone in the journey of “Punjab’ 95.” Helmed by director Honey Trehan, the movie has a talented team of writers, including Niren Bhatt, Utsav Maitra, and Honey Trehan himself.

“Punjab’ 95” blends the genres of biography, crime, and drama, promising an engaging and thought-provoking cinematic experience. The film’s production is backed by the efforts of executive producers Smriti Jain and Gaurav Mishra, line producer Deepak Malhotra, and producer Ronnie Screwvala.

The film revolves around the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist residing in Amritsar, Punjab. During a tumultuous period marked by terrorism, Khalra and many other Sikhs witnessed the harsh reality of police brutality. The Punjab Police, empowered with extensive extrajudicial powers by the Centre government under Indira Gandhi, could arrest individuals without valid reasons and were even involved in the killing of unarmed civilians.

Jaswant Singh Khalra’s groundbreaking study on the illegal cremations that occurred in Punjab during the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s during the peak of insurgency sparked global outrage. His research uncovered a shocking number of 25,000 illegal cremations in the region. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) further revealed that 2097 individuals had been illegally cremated by the Punjab Police in the Tarn Taran district, highlighting the gravity of the human rights violations during that time.

As the film “Punjab’ 95” prepares to make its mark on the world stage at the Toronto International Film Festival, it sheds light on a crucial chapter in history and reminds us of the importance of safeguarding human rights and fighting against injustice. The film’s narrative promises to captivate audiences, drawing attention to the brave efforts of individuals like Jaswant Singh Khalra, who fearlessly stood up for the truth and sought justice for the innocent lives lost during those dark times in Punjab.