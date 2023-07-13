Who is Hardeep Singh Kohli? BBC Presenter’s Reopened Investigations into Sexual Abuse Allegations

Investigations into allegations of sexual harassment have been reopened by the Scottish police, this time focusing on the popular British Indian Sikh broadcaster, writer, chef, and comedian, Hardeep Singh Kohli. The BBC severed all ties with Kohli back in 2020 when several women came forward with accusations of sexually inappropriate behavior, prompting an investigation into the matter. As the investigation reignites, it’s essential to shed some light on who Hardeep Singh Kohli really is.

Hailing from a vibrant Sikh background, Hardeep Singh Kohli is a Scottish presenter who was seen in the screens and airwaves. Born in London, he moved to Glasgow in Scotland at the age of four. His parents, both immigrants from India in the 1960s, brought with them the rich cultural heritage of the Punjab. While his mother devoted herself to social work, his father, initially a teacher, found success as a prosperous property landlord in the Bishopbriggs suburb.

Kohli embarked on his journey in the media world after completing his university studies. Joining the BBC Scotland graduate production trainee scheme, he honed his skills at the renowned BBC Television Centre in London, where he directed children’s TV shows. Later, he ventured to Manchester, working in Youth and Entertainment Features as a series director for Janet Street-Porter’s program, Reportage. Among his notable accomplishments was his role as director of the groundbreaking show It’ll Never Work, which received critical acclaim and earned prestigious awards from the Royal Television Society and BAFTA during its inaugural season.

In 1996, Kohli chose to spread his wings and work independently. He directed commercials and delved into TV development while occasionally gracing the airwaves of BBC Radio 5 Live. Kohli’s diverse talents and charismatic persona endeared him to a wide range of audiences, and his contributions to the industry were highly regarded.

Outside of his professional life, Kohli is a father to two children. However, his personal life took a turn in 2009 when he went through a divorce, navigating the challenges of balancing his career and family responsibilities. It’s worth noting that his younger brother, Sanjeev Kohli, has carved out a successful career as an actor and writer, adding to the family’s creative prowess.

However, in 2020, Hardeep Singh Kohli’s reputation took a significant blow when multiple women, including those from the comedy industry, accused him of sexual harassment. One such incident unfolded at a show where he allegedly approached a young performer, offering his influence to bolster her career. Lulu Popplewell, one of the accusers, claimed that along with the offer of assistance, Kohli extended an invitation to spend the night in his bed—an act she interpreted as an abuse of power.