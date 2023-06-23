Hamish Harding, the director of Action Aviation, was among the individuals on the OceanGate submarine, which became unaccounted for during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage. The British businessman was present on the vessel during its disappearance, which occurred at a depth of 3,800 meters in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Residing in the United Arab Emirates, Hamish is married to Linda Harding, and they have two teenage sons named Rory and Giles. Linda has an additional daughter named Lauren and a son named Brian, who is Hamish’s stepson.

Brian Szasz, Hamish’s stepson, was the first to confirm his presence on the submarine. He took to Facebook to share the news and requested prayers for his stepfather’s well-being during the OceanGate submarine’s vanishing.

He took to Facebook and wrote: “Thoughts and prayers for my stepfather Hamish Harding as his submarine has gone missing exploring Titanic.”

While initially criticized for attending a Blink-182 concert following the Oceangate vessel’s disappearance, Brian defended his decision by expressing that his family would want him to find solace in his favorite band’s music during challenging times.

Confirmation has been received from news reports that the Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, has suffered a catastrophic implosion in the Atlantic Ocean.

The submersible embarked on an expedition on 18 June to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, but communication was lost two hours later. The ill-fated voyage included a renowned Titanic expert, a world record-holding adventurer, two members of a prominent Pakistani family, and the CEO of the company.

The US Coast Guard, along with deep-sea water experts from Canada, the UK, and France, commenced a joint search operation on Sunday, but unfortunately, no survivors have been found following the devastating implosion in the depths of the North Atlantic.