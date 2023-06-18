Gunanidhi Mohanty was operating the Coromandel Express on June 2, traveling from Kharagpur to Bhubaneshwar. As the train reached Bahanaga Bazaar in Balasore, it diverted onto the loop line, colliding with a stationary goods train. The impact caused several compartments to derail, blocking the path of the oncoming Yeshwantpur – Howrah Express, resulting in a devastating crash.

This incident marked India’s most catastrophic rail accident in the past thirty years, claiming the lives of 291 individuals and leaving over 1100 injured. Gunanidhi himself sustained injuries and was admitted to Bhubaneshwar’s AMRI Hospital, where he received treatment for head injuries and three broken ribs. Ever since the accident, Gunanidhi’s father, Bishnu Charan, has anxiously awaited his son’s return.

A resident of Naharpada village, which is located 10 kilometers away from the bustling city of Cuttack, Gunanidhi began as a goods train driver in 1996 and was only recently transitioned to piloting passenger trains.

Two days later, Ranjit Mohanty, Gunanidhi’s younger brother, visited the hospital to see him. However, the visit was brief, and Ranjit was not permitted to bring a mobile phone into the ICU. Doctors discovered blood clots in Gunanidhi’s chest, causing severe pain that rendered him unable to speak.

Ranjit mentioned that Gunanidhi’s sister-in-law also attempted to visit him but was denied access. Similarly, Gunanidhi’s elder brother, Sanjay Mohanty, had gone to see him but has since been prohibited from doing so. The situation took a distressing turn when a doctor from the East Coast Railway Medical department made a shocking statement, claiming that Gunanidhi had been discharged from the hospital. However, Gunanidhi’s family remains unaware of his whereabouts, and Ranjit expressed his confusion, as he believed his brother was still in the hospital.

A senior official at the AMRI Hospital confirmed that both the loco pilot and the assistant loco pilot had been discharged four to five days ago. Sanjay firmly asserted his belief in his brother’s innocence regarding the accident. Gunanidhi’s father desperately expressed his longing to see his son, yearning to embrace him and witness his safe return.

Following the train disaster, Jaya Varma Sinha, a member of the Railway Board overseeing Operation and Business Development, addressed reporters. Sinha stated that she had spoken to Gunanidhi, who confirmed that the signal was green. “A green signal indicates that the driver is aware that the path ahead is clear and that they can proceed at their permitted maximum speed. The permitted speed for that section was 130 km/h, and we have verified from the locomotive logs that Gunanidhi was operating the train at 128 km/h. He neither crossed a red signal nor was he speeding,” Sinha declared.