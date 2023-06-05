Train Tragedy: Reliance Foundation announces relief measures for victims

Reliance Foundation on Monday announced a 10-point relief initiative for Odisha train accident victims while committing to provide employment opportunities through Jio and Reliance Retail to one family member of the deceased persons.

“It is with immense sorrow and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences on behalf of Reliance Foundation to the families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic train accident in Odisha. As soon as we learnt about the accident, our specialized disaster management team was immediately deployed to facilitate the rescue effort on ground,” said Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation (RF), in a statement.

“Our team continues to provide round-the-clock aid and assistance to the injured. While we cannot undo the suffering caused by the tragedy, we are fully committed to helping the bereaved families rebuild their lives and prepare for the future. With this as our solemn mission,” the statement quoted her further.

“We are announcing a 10-point programme to offer our unwavering support to those affected by this unfortunate incident. Our Foundation, along with the extended Reliance family, stands in firm solidarity with the affected communities during this difficult time,” added Ambani in the statement.

The ten-charter relief initiative includes among other things free fuel for ambulances dealing with the disaster through Jio-BP network, provision of free ration supplies, including flour, sugar, dal, rice, salt and cooking oil, for the next six months to affected families through Reliance stores, free medicines for injured to support their immediate recovery needs; medical treatment for those needing hospitalization, counselling services for emotional and psychosocial support, providing employment opportunities through Jio and Reliance Retail to one family member of the deceased.