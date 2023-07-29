Who is Fernando Perez Algaba? Crypto influencer’s chopped body found in a suitcase

Fernando Perez Algaba, an entrepreneur and cryptocurrency influencer from Argentina, was tragically found dead after being missing for over a week. The grim discovery was made by the police who found his remains stuffed inside a red suitcase near a stream in Buenos Aires, according to the New York Post. Let us look at who Algaba is.

Aged 41 and based in Spain, Fernando Perez Algaba was known for his business ventures and influence in the cryptocurrency world. He ran a luxury car and jet ski rental firm before venturing into cryptocurrency trading, where he employed 25 people in his office. With a substantial following of over 900,000 on Instagram, Algaba frequently advertised his ventures on social media. However, reports suggest that he owed money to Argentina’s tax agency.

Before his disappearance, Algaba left behind a note revealing that he had borrowed money from the notorious gang, Barra Bravas. He also mentioned that his cryptocurrency investments had resulted in significant losses. Notably, Algaba had informed the gang in case anything happened to him, raising suspicion about the circumstances surrounding his death.

This disturbing case came to light when a group of children stumbled upon the suitcase filled with body parts while playing by the stream last Sunday. Mr. Algaba had been missing since July 19.

Known for showcasing his opulent lifestyle on social media, Algaba had amassed around one million followers on Instagram. After living briefly in Miami, United States, he had settled in Barcelona, Spain. His brother, Rodolfo Perez, disclosed that Algaba was facing financial difficulties due to troubles with his cryptocurrency investments, leading to debts with the Argentinean tax authority.

The official autopsy report revealed that Algaba’s body had suffered three gunshot wounds before being dismembered and concealed inside the suitcase. Skilled expertise was evident in the dismemberment process. Authorities confirmed the identity of the body parts through Algaba’s fingerprints and tattoos. His disappearance was reported last Tuesday.

At the time of his suspected murder, Algaba had been staying in Argentina for a week, with a deadline of July 19 to return the keys to his leased flat. However, the owner of the property stated that Algaba did not show up or respond to phone calls, sparking concerns about his wellbeing. The investigation into this distressing case is ongoing as authorities seek answers to the mysterious circumstances surrounding Fernando Perez Algaba’s tragic demise.