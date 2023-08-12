Who is Fatima Meer? Google doodle celebrates her 95th birthday

Google Doodle today marks the 95th birthday of Fatima Meer, a significant figure from South Africa. She is a popular writer, artist, scholar, and anti-apartheid activist. Her contributions to human rights and gender equality have left a lasting impact. On this occasion, let’s delve into her life story.

In 1969, she authored a book named “Portrait of Indian South Africans.” The proceeds from its sales entirely went to the Gandhi Settlement, which aimed to construct a Gandhi Museum and Clinic. She was a part of a mission that saved 10,000 Indian flood victims along the Umgeni River.

Fatima Meer’s activism:

Her support for the Iranian Revolution was steadfast, and she took a stand against Salman Rushdie’s visit to South Africa in 1998, citing his alleged blasphemy. Fatima Meer actively participated in protests against the oppression of Palestinians and the US-led invasion of Afghanistan. Additionally, she established Jubilee 2000, advocating for the cancellation of Third World debt.

From 1956 to 1988, she served as a sociology lecturer and staff member at the University of Natal, where she earned the distinction of being the first non-white individual to hold that position. Beyond her homeland, she was a visiting professor at various foreign universities. She also gained recognition as a fellow at the London School of Economics and received three honorary doctorates.

In a historic move, Fatima Meer and Kesaveloo Goonam assumed leadership roles in the Natal Indian Congress (NIC) in 1950, becoming the first women to do so. Recognizing the need for unity in the aftermath of racial conflicts between Africans and Indians, Meer played a key role in founding the Durban and District Women’s League on October 4, 1952. This organization aimed to foster collaboration between the two communities.

In 1950, Fatima Meer married her first cousin, Ismail Meer, a prominent lawyer and anti-apartheid activist. This was a common practice within the Sunni Bhora community she belonged to. Together, their efforts contributed significantly to the fight against apartheid.