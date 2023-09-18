Who is Erica Robin? Pakistan gets its first Miss Universe representative

In a historic moment for Pakistan, Erica Robin is gearing up to take the stage as the country’s very first representative at the 72nd Global Miss Universe Pageant. Let’s delve into the intriguing story of Erica Robin and her remarkable journey to this international stage.

Hailing from the vibrant city of Karachi, Erica Robin, a Pakistani model and beauty titleholder, clinched the coveted Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 crown, etching her name in the country’s history books.

The crowning ceremony unfolded at the breathtaking Brennia Kottefaru resort nestled in the Raa Atoll, Maldives.

Erica’s voyage into the world of fashion and glamour began in January 2020, when she embarked on her professional modeling career. Her debut appearance in the July 2020 issue of DIVA Magazine Pakistan marked the onset of a promising career.

Prior to her foray into the realm of pageantry, Erica garnered substantial experience, collaborating with various renowned brands and gracing the runways of esteemed Pakistani fashion houses, including Khaadi, Zara Shahjahan, Sania Maskatiya, Elan, and Sana Safinaz.

Erica Robin before the pageant:

In August 2020, Erica Robin extended her professional horizons by joining Flow Digital. It is an IT consulting firm in Karachi where she assumed the role of Assistant Manager.

Erica was born on September 14, 1999, into a Christian family in Karachi, Pakistan. She commenced her educational journey at St. Patrick’s Girls High School. Subsequently, she pursued her academic pursuits at the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration in Chandigarh.

Notably, Erica Robin represents the minority Christian community in Pakistan, reflecting the rich diversity that defines the nation.

However, it’s worth noting that Erica’s journey to the Miss Universe stage has not been without its share of controversy. Social media has been abuzz with debates surrounding Pakistan’s participation in this year’s Miss Universe contest. The government has distanced itself from endorsing the competition and Erica’s representation.