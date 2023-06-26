Who is Diksha Dagar, Golfer Who Wins European Tour Event Title?

Meet Diksha Dagar, the talented 22-year-old golfer who is making headlines with her remarkable achievements. Recently, she clinched her second title at a Ladies European Tour Event, cementing her position as one of the rising stars in the world of sports. Let’s delve into what we know about this remarkable young athlete.

Diksha Dagar’s latest victory came at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, where she showcased her exceptional skills and consistency, earning a well-deserved prize money of €300,000. With an impressive performance throughout the tournament, she secured a five-shot lead over her competitors, posting a commendable score of 13 under par across three rounds (69, 65, 69).

This is not the first time Diksha has tasted success on the Ladies European Tour. In fact, she claimed her maiden title in her fourth professional outing at the 2019 South African Women’s Open in Cape Town. Her journey to the top has been marked by perseverance and determination.

Diksha Dagar has been a familiar face at the Czech Ladies Open, having participated in the event for four consecutive years. Although she narrowly missed out on victory in 2021, finishing in fourth place, her unwavering spirit and continuous improvement have paid off.

Joining the ranks of India’s distinguished women golfers, Diksha is only the second Indian woman to win two or more LET championships, following in the footsteps of Aditi Ashok. Moreover, she proudly represented her country at the Tokyo Olympics in 2022, displaying her exceptional skills on the international stage.

Reflecting on her achievements, Diksha revealed in an interview, “Two years ago, I finished in the top five during the Olympic qualification period. My target was to finish in the top five. I have played here multiple times and I know this course very well.” Her familiarity with the Royal Beroun Golf Club, the venue for the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, has undoubtedly contributed to her success.

Impressively, Diksha’s triumphs extend beyond the Ladies European Tour. At the tender age of 17, she emerged victorious at the 2017 Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour Leg 16, further solidifying her position as a rising star in Indian golf.

Diksha Dagar’s journey in golf has been filled with unique challenges.

Born with hearing issues, she began using hearing aids at the age of six. In an inspiring display of resilience, she also made the switch to playing left-handed when she was just 12 years old. Guiding her every step of the way is her father, Col. Narinder Nagar, who serves as both her coach and caddie.

When it comes to role models, Diksha looks up to Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and American golfer Tiger Woods, drawing inspiration from their extraordinary careers.