Diksha at fifth, Tvesa 24th place at Joburg Ladies Open

Diksha finishes Tied-15th place on Epson Tour
Following Tamburlini was Aunchisa Utama of Thailand who shot 71 and she was 8-Under for 54 holes.
Diksha Dagar rose to tied fifth as she maintained her fine form with a superb 4-under 69 to rise into the Top-10 of the €300,000 Joburg Ladies Open after three rounds in South Africa.
Diksha, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour and third on the Order of Merit in 2023, has rounds of 73-71-69, improving by two shots each day at the Par-73 Modderfontein Golf Club.
Diksha was 6-under as Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland led the field at 14-under after a round of 6-under 67 on the Par-73 Modderfontein course.
In tied third place was Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes (71-73-68) at 7-under alongside Tereza Melecka of Czech Republic.
Diksha, though eight behind the leader, is chasing her third career title on the Ladies European Tour. Also, she is seeking a third Top-10 in 2024 after Top-10s in Lalla Meryem Cup and Aramco Series Florida.
Tvesa Malik, multiple winner at home on Hero WPGT, showed a return to form as she added 72 to her first two rounds of 71-75 and at 1-under she is T-24.
With all four Indians making the cut, Vani Kapoor (76-75-70) and 2-over was T-41
Ridhima Dilawari (73-78-73) was 5-over and was T-54.
Diksha started her third round with a birdie on the second, but gave that shot back on the Par-5 fifth hole. In the middle of the round with three birdies in a row from seventh to ninth and added a fourth on Par-3 11th. She finished with seven pars.
The cut fell at five-over par with 71 players making it through to money making round
