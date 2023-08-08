Who is Colin Hancock? 77-yr-old British man who has become the longest-surviving triple heart bypass patient

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), Colin Hancock, a British citizen, is now the longest-surviving male triple heart bypass patient in the world. According to a statement from the organization, Colin officially broke the record on August 4, 2023, 45 years and 361 days after his procedure.

The GWR claims that Hancock first experienced chest problems at the age of 30, and that he underwent triple heart bypass surgery a year later.

Despite the fact that the surgery was successful, his prognosis was questionable, and he was informed that he would always have heart issues.

Colin, who is currently 77 years old, continues to outperform expectations.

Delbert Dale McBee (USA), who held the previous record, passed away in 2015 at the age of 90, 41 years and 63 days following his procedure.

When he was 30 years old, according to Colin, he was in excellent shape. He took part in a number of sports and exercises, but there was no sign that he had any heart issues.

However, he admitted that as a child, his diet was “quite lard-laden” and that his favorite meal was egg and chips that had been cooked in fat.

Colin also suffers from a genetic disease called familial hypercholesterolemia.

Triple bypass surgery may be required for those with coronary artery disease. It’s most likely the best choice for patients who have plaque in three areas of their heart arteries, which is made up of fats and cholesterol. They require this surgery because the arteries that provide blood to the heart muscle are blocked with plaque. These obstructions may result in heart attacks, shortness of breath, and chest pain.

Triple bypass surgery is required for patients because their left main vessel is 50% or more blocked, and their branch coronary arteries are 70% or more blocked. Because of the severity and complexity of the blockages, angioplasty, a less invasive procedure, either didn’t work or wasn’t advised, then triple bypass surgery is performed.