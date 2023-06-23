Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani tycoon and Vice Chairman of Engro Corporation, tragically lost his life along with his teenage son during their submersible expedition to the Titanic wreckage.

British-based business man, was married to Christine Dawood, who is also the mother of their two children. Let’s take a closer look at what we know about Christine

Shahzada was married to Christine Dawood, who works as a coach and psychologist. Christine, originally from Germany, holds two MSc qualifications in Occupational and Business Psychology and Consulting and Coaching for Change. She left her engineering career after surviving a near-fatal plane crash in 2019, which profoundly impacted her perspective on life.

Shahzada and Christine resided in Surbiton, Surrey, and were parents to two children, Alina and Suleman.

Shahzada, with an educational background in Global Texting Marketing and law, held significant positions in Engro Corporation and Dawood Hercules Corporation, two prominent companies in Pakistan’s business landscape.

The Dawood family holds substantial influence and has strong connections to the UK. The devastating incident occurred when Shahzada and Suleman embarked on their expedition aboard the Titan submersible, ultimately losing contact thousands of miles underwater.

Tragedy struck during the submersible expedition when the vessel, just above its intended destination, experienced an implosion. Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood, were among the five individuals on board. Also present were Hamish Harding, the CEO of Action Aviation in Dubai, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargolet, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, commenced its journey early Sunday morning, descending 12,500 feet underwater with a crew of five.

However, communication with the mothership MV Polar Prince was lost approximately one hour and forty-five minutes into the planned two-hour descent.