An Indian-origin Liberal Party Member of Parliament in Canada, Chandra Arya, has raised a red flag regarding the growing Khalistani presence in Canada and for that reason, he is in the news.

Taking strong exception to a poster put up by pro-Khalistani groups with pictures of Indian diplomats, he said that “snakes in our backyard are raising their heads and hissing.” The pro-Khalistan posters called the Indian diplomats ‘killers’.

Who is Chandra Arya

Chandra Arya belongs to Dwarlu village, of Tumakuru district in Karnataka. He did his business management studies at Kausali Institute of Management Studies, Dharwad. In 2006, he immigrated to Canada. Before making his debut in politics, Arya was the chairman of the Indo-Canada Ottawa Business Chamber. At present, he represents the riding of Napean in the House of Commons in Canada.

Regarding the Khalistani groups in Canada, 58-year-old Arya called them ‘snakes’ who are garnering support for anti-India movement.

Sharing one such poster in his tweet, Arya wrote, “… It is only a question of time when they bite to kill.”

The poster calls out to people to participate in the ‘Khalistan Freedom Rally’ which will be held on July 8.

The poster alleges India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consul General in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava to be the “killers” of the Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Arya had also objected to a float prepared by the pro-Khalistani outfits in Brampton, Canada, showcasing the assassination of Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi as an achievement at a 5-km parade on June 4. Her cutouts wearing a white saree soaked in blood were prominently displayed at the parade also showing her four bodyguards attacking her. Besides, a poster read, “Revenge of attack on Shri Darbar Sahib”.

He took strong exception to the quiet attitude adopted by the elected officials on the matter. However, the Canadian High Commissioner to India had taken note of the video clip and condemned the act.

The External Affairs Ministry of India has repeatedly been telling Canada that the relations between the two friendly countries will be affected adversely if such anti-India elements are allowed to breed on Canadian soil.

The Indian government has already reached out to pro-India countries like UK and Canada not to allow any Khalistani movement on their soil.