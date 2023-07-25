Who is Brian Harman, pro golfer who looks so similar to Ricky Ponting?

On Sunday, Brian Harman, a pro American golfer, won the renowned The Open Championship. The golfer caught everyone’s attention during the competition because of his amazing similarity to former Australian batsman Ricky Ponting. He was compared to Ricky Ponting by a number of social media users, who also filled the internet with comparisons between the two of them.

When the crowd at the Royal Liverpool Gold course began shouting “Ricky, Ricky” during the competition, Brian Harman also learned about the comparisons.

He described him as a handsome fella and agreed that he resembles Ponting. “Yeah, I hear ‘Ricky, Ricky’ a lot around here. He described himself as a “handsome fella,” and I think I look like him.

The Open’s official Twitter account followed the trend among fans and shared a picture of Ricky Pointing and Harman side by side.”Ricky Ponting, a former captain of Australia’s cricket team. The Open’s leader, Brian Harman, was compared in a tweet by the organisation.

Who is Brain Harman?

Brian Eric Harman is a professional golfer from Savannah, Georgia. He was born on January 19, 1987. He competes on the PGA Tour, where he has won three events, including the 2023 Open Championship, a major championship. Additionally, he placed second at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Harman spent most of his 2010 season competing on the EGolf Professional Tour, placing in the top 10 in 11 of his 14 events. At the Manor Classic, where he won by three strokes, he earned his first professional triumph. In 2010, he also participated in three Nationwide Tour competitions. On his previous collegiate course, his greatest performance came in the Stadion Athens Classic at UGA, where he finished T-18th.’

Rarely have such similarities in appearances noticed in the sporting world as that of Harman and Ricky Ponting. Though, doppelgangers in the world of films trying to carve their niche is commonplace in India and across the world.