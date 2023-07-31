Who is Bhagwan Dada? Journey from being rich to poor

A renowned Indian actor, who was once among the wealthiest in the country, owning seven cars and living in a sprawling 25-room bungalow, eventually spent his last years residing in a chawl. He was also recognized as India’s first action star. Keep reading to know who Bhagwan Dada is.

Bhagwan Dada’s journey from rags to riches and back to rags again remains a poignant tale of the rise and fall of a once-renowned Bollywood actor. In the era before the 1970s, many stars faced similar fates, but none experienced a contrast as striking as Bhagwan Dada’s.

Born as Bhagwan Aabaji Palav, he began his career as a mill labourer in Bombay, dreaming of becoming a film star. He learned the art of filmmaking and started making low-budget movies, taking on multiple roles, including arranging meals and designing costumes for the cast. His hard work paid off, and in 1938, he co-directed his first film, Bahadur Kisan.

In the 1940s, Bhagwan Dada found fame with a series of low-budget successes and action-packed films that won him a dedicated following in small towns. He became a producer in 1951 with Jagruti Productions, but mainstream success remained elusive until Raj Kapoor advised him to make a social film. The result was “Albela” in 1951, a massive hit that catapulted him to stardom. His dance on the song “Shola Jo Bhadke” became a sensation.

Bhagwan Dada continued to churn out blockbusters like “Jhamela” (1953) and “Bhagam Bhag” (1956), establishing himself as one of the highest-paid actors in India, trailing only behind the likes of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, and Dev Anand. He lived a luxurious life in a 25-room bungalow with a breathtaking view of the sea in Juhu. His fleet of seven luxury cars added to his lavish lifestyle, with each car designated for a day of the week.

However, success could not be sustained, and from the late 1950s onwards, Bhagwan Dada’s star began to wane. He transitioned into character roles, but work opportunities dwindled, leading him to sell his cars and the magnificent bungalow. In his later years, he resided in a humble chawl in Dadar.

In 2002, at the age of 89, Bhagwan Dada passed away due to a heart attack, having been largely forgotten by the film industry by then. His legacy endures as a reminder of the unpredictable and bittersweet nature of fame and fortune in the world of Bollywood.