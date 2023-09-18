Who is Arya Rajendran? Thiruvananthapuram mayor in news as she takes her baby to work

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran recently made headlines by igniting a debate after a photograph of her efficiently conducting her office duties with her one-month-old baby in her arms went viral on social media. This incident offers an opportunity to get to know more about her.

Arya Rajendran S. is an Indian politician who presently holds the esteemed position of mayor in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Her political journey began when she was elected from the Mudavanmugal ward, representing the Nemom Assembly Constituency, as a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at the youthful age of 21. This victory catapulted her into the role of the country’s youngest mayor.

Born to Rajendran, an electrician, and Sreelatha, an LIC agent, Arya Rajendran’s humble beginnings have not deterred her remarkable ascent in the political arena. Her mother is a homemaker.

Her educational journey includes attending the Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School in Trivandrum and graduating with a degree in B.Sc Mathematics from All Saints College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Arya Rajendran’s personal life also involves her marriage to K. M. Sachin Dev, a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly representing the Balussery constituency. Together, they share the joy of parenthood with their child, who has recently brought Arya into the limelight.

Arya Rajendran and her political career:

Her political career saw her contesting as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate from the Mudavanmugal ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation during the 2020 civic body elections. Her candidacy marked her as the youngest candidate in the district. In an impressive victory, she defeated the UDF candidate Sreekala by 2872 votes.

Arya Rajendran’s historic achievement as the youngest mayor in India broke records previously held by Sabitha Beegum, who became the mayor of Kollam at the age of 23, and Devendra Fadnavis, who assumed the role of mayor of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation at the age of 27.

In addition to her mayoral responsibilities, Arya Rajendran plays an active role in various organizations. She holds the position of state president in Bala Sangham, Kerala’s largest children’s organization, and serves as a state committee member of the Students’ Federation of India. She is also a valued member of the CPI(M)’s area committee in Chala.

Arya Rajendran’s remarkable journey exemplifies dedication and determination, making her a symbol of inspiration in Indian politics, especially among young leaders.