Who is Aparna Iyer? Learn about Wipro’s new CFO

Wipro, the Indian IT services company, has announced the appointment of Aparna C Iyer as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal. Let’s take a closer look at Aparna Iyer’s background and journey.

Aparna Iyer has devoted over two decades to Wipro, where she has played a crucial role in the company’s financial transformation, contributing significantly to financial strategy, planning, and investment programs.

A Chartered Accountant (CA), Aparna achieved the distinction of being a gold medalist in the CA class of 2002. She also holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Narsee Monjee, Mumbai, earned in 2001.

Aparna embarked on her Wipro journey in April 2003, where she has assumed various finance-related positions over her 20-year tenure. Her roles have encompassed Internal Audit, Business Finance, Finance Planning and Analysis, Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations, culminating in her most recent position as Senior Vice President and CFO of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

Here’s an overview of her roles at Wipro:

– Senior Internal Auditor (April 2003 – April 2005)

– Finance Planning Analysis Manager (May 2005 – October 2008)

– Business Finance Head (November 2008 – December 2013)

– Finance Planning & Analysis – Function Head (January 2014 – June 2018)

– Corporate Treasurer & Investor Relations, Vice-President (July 2018 – March 2023)

– Senior Vice President Finance (January 2023 – September 2023)

Thierry Delaporte, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro Limited, conveyed his confidence in Aparna’s abilities. He described her as an accomplished and results-driven leader. He emphasized her dynamic and forward-thinking approach as a strategic partner to Wipro’s business leaders.

In response to her appointment as Wipro’s CFO, Aparna Iyer expressed her enthusiasm for taking on this role during a pivotal moment for the company. She eagerly anticipates collaborating with Thierry, the finance team, and the entire organization. They will work together as they pursue their transformation journey, aiming to achieve sustainable growth and deliver value to stakeholders.