Anjali Arora got famous for her dance video on ‘Kacha Badaam’ on Instagram. Then, she was seen in reality TV show Lock Upp. Anjali’s social media popularity has increased and it will be interesting to see her performing in Big Boss OTT2 after already being locked up previously in another reality show.

Anjali started her career as a model. Then, she tried her luck in acting and became part of a few Punjabi music videos. In 2021, she featured some songs like Temporary Pyar, Tere Bargi – Diler Kharkiya, Aashiq Purana, PAUNE 12, and many more. She was working on the songs and got the opportunity to share screen with Ravinder Singh popularly known as Kaka and Karan Randhawa. Anjali Arora and Kaka’s song ‘Temporary Pyar’ was a blockbuster hit and it has crossed more than 350 million views on YouTube. In 2022, she was featured in Zee Music Company’s song ‘Oh Humnasheen’ with Pranay Jha. The song was sung by Rashid Khan.

The influencer also has a YouTube channel, ‘Anjali Arora’. She makes vlogs and daily routine videos.