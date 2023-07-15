Hollywood stuntwoman-actress Anisha Tee Gibbs wanted to attend Beyonce’s concert in London. She purchased a “fake ticket.”

And then this is what happened after she talked about her travails to Priyanka Chopra. “… I purchased a fake ticket. I told this story to Priyanka Chopra and two days later she invited me to go see Beyonce with her.”

In her latest Instagram entry, Anisha wrote, “I would just like to say Thank you so much again! Hanging out in Jayz’s VIP box and getting the ultimate Beyonce experience was breathtaking…”

Anisha Tee Gibbs shared pictures and videos from the Beyonce concert held on June 4 on Instagram. In one of the slides, we can see Anisha and Priyanka Chopra posing for a selfie.

Priyanka Chopra, in her post that was shared a day after the Beyonce concert wrote “…so glad you [Anisha Tee Gibbs] could finally see it.” She also shared a picture with Anisha.

Priyanka also uploaded a short clip of Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy who also performed at the event. “#BlueIvy was an amazing dancer we’re on fire. Thank you JayZ and Queen Beyonce for the incredible hospitality…” she wrote thanking Beyonce. Priyanka attended the concert along with her mother Madhu Chopra and friend Tamanna Dutt.

Priyanka Chopra also expressed gratitude to her husband for the “memorable night.” Her caption read, “I dream it, I work hard. I grind ’til I own it, I twirl on them haters – Beyoncé. Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls Tamanna and Madhu Chopra. So glad you could finally see it, Anisha Tee Gibbs. “

On the professional front, Priyanka recently garnered acclaim for her role in the series ‘Citadel’, where she stars alongside Richard Madden. Going down well with the audience, Amazon Prime has decided to renew it for a second season. Additionally, Priyanka has an exciting project lined up called ‘Head of State’, in which she will share the screen with famous actors John Cena and Idris Elba.

Her genuine acts of kindness and generosity towards Anisha Tee Gibbs have endeared Priyanka not only to the entertainment industry but also to the common man.