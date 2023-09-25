Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri to Debut in ‘Farrey’

Salman Khan took to social media platform X to make an announcement about his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri in upcoming film titled “Farrey.” The actor revealed that he would provide more details about the movie later, setting the time for the announcement at 4 pm.

Interestingly, Alizeh Agnihotri had chosen to begin her film career with an offbeat project, collaborating with acclaimed director Soumendra Padhi. However, there are currently no updates available regarding this particular project.

Subha subha ek Naya ‘F’ word seekha. Char baje bataunga. pic.twitter.com/GDA1IYSgJa Advertisement — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 25, 2023

Previously, there were speculations in March suggesting that Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh, would make her Bollywood debut in a film directed by Avnish Barjatya, the son of renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. However, the status of this project remains undisclosed.

Atul Agnihotri talks about Alizeh’s debut:

In a 2019 interview, Alizeh’s father, Atul Agnihotri, shared insights into his daughter’s entry into Bollywood. He emphasized that it was too early to discuss and that his foremost wish as a father was for her to be well-prepared, give her best, and enjoy her journey in the film industry.

Having their roots within a family in the film business, Atul Agnihotri acknowledged that his children had witnessed the industry’s highs and lows. He believes that it has made them well-acquainted with its dynamics. He expressed hope that they would make the most of this knowledge.

For those unfamiliar with Alizeh Agnihotri, she is the daughter of Salman Khan’s sister, Alvira Khan, and producer Atul Agnihotri.

Earlier reports had suggested that she had signed a film titled “Budhia Singh: Born to Run,” directed by Soumendra Padhi and featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. However, with the announcement of “Farrey,” it appears that this new project could mark her official debut in the world of cinema.