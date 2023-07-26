Who is Alexx O’Nell? American Bollywood actor, says Mr Bachchan taught him to stay grounded

Bollywood actor of American descent Alexx O’Nell has revealed that none other than the mega star of the industry Amitabh Bachchan taught him how to be humble and grounded. “I mean I have worked with many stars, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Raj Kumar Rao, etc. But it was Mr Bachchan during the shooting of Cheeni Kum I learned a lot about him and his down-to-earth conduct.” He says, he has had to face the rough and tumble due to his skin as only certain kinds of roles came his way. On the other hand, he says, he may have benefitted due to the colour of his skin in getting another set of cliched kind of roles.

He also reminisced about Sushmita Sen and his association from the times of Aarya. “I remember after the shoot we sat by the poolside and watched Godfather with her.”

Alexx says, “Even after our scene got over, he would keep giving me cues which was not his work but he would do it despite his stardom.”

Alexx O’Nell is an Indian actor-cum-musician of American descent. He has appeared in several films, series, and music videos in Indian languages and English. Golondaaj, Roohi, Aarya, Main Aur Charles, Cheeni Kum, Madrasapattinam, Joker, Yeti Obhijaan, Chittagong, and Urumi (Ek Yodha Shoorveer) are some of his best-known works.

O’Nell started out in community and regional theatre in the United States, and went on to work in television commercials there and abroad before landing character roles and cameos in films like the English-language Loins of Punjab Presents (2007) and the Hindi-language Cheeni Kum (2007).

He then became well-known as a participant in the third season of Nach Baliye (season 3, 2007), an immensely popular Indian celebrity dance competition.

There are many foreign nationals who became known in Bollywood because of their noteworthy performances such as Kalki Koechlin, Tom Altar, Barbara Mori, Nargis Fakhri, Rachel Shelley, etc.