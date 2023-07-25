Who is Agastya Sinha? Cloud Canvas founder receives Diana Award

Indian teenager Agastya Sinha has garnered global recognition for his groundbreaking ‘learn to learn’ courses. The 17-year-old recently received the prestigious Diana Award for his platform, and his mission is nothing short of ambitious—to revolutionize the way education happens in India. As the spotlight shines brightly on this young innovator, let’s delve into who Agastya Sinha is.

Agastya is a student at St. Andrews College, Bandra, and he has two great passions in life: theater and football. But there’s more to him than just his hobbies. He reveals in an interview that he has encountered many girls and boys his age who face limited opportunities, hindering their ability to pursue education or lead a decent life. This revelation struck a chord with him, and he’s determined to make a difference for them.

In the interview, Agastya raises a poignant question, “As youngsters, we are often hailed as the backbone of the country’s development. But how can we support progress when more than half of our fellow adolescents are denied the chance to develop themselves?”

Advertisement

This young change-maker has already achieved remarkable feats. Not only is he the recipient of the esteemed Diana Award 2023, but he’s also the founder of two impactful ventures—the ‘Learn to Learn Program’ and ‘Cloud Canvas.’

At The Shri Ram School Moulsari, Gurugram, India, where Agastya is currently in Grade XII, he displays a fervent interest in research and the application of creativity in learning. In fact, his passion for human creativity and the science of learning led to his appointment as the Young Adobe India Ambassador.

Agastya’s ‘Learn to Learn Program’ is a testament to his multidisciplinary pursuit of learning science. The program amalgamates insights from Cognitive Psychology, Neuroscience, and Education to create a comprehensive learning curriculum. It introduces various concepts, tools, and techniques aimed at enhancing learning outcomes.

Meanwhile, ‘Cloud Canvas,’ his brainchild, serves as a digital learning platform catering to high school creatives. Driven by the belief that creative thinking will power the future world, Cloud Canvas endeavors to nurture these skills in students worldwide.

Beyond his educational endeavors, Agastya finds joy in exploring culinary science, practicing Mixed Martial Arts, and indulging his passion for aeronautics during his spare time.