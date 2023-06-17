The countdown for the highly anticipated OTT season 2 of the reality show Bigg Boss is nearing its end, with only a few hours left before the grand premiere. Following the success of its first season, which was hosted by Karan Johar, the show has become the talk of the town as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan takes the reins as the host for the first time in the OTT format.

Bebika Dhurve, a well-known TV serial actress who has made her mark with the popular series Bhagyalakshmi, has secured her place in the show.

Who is Bebika

Bebika, who is known for her portrayal of Devika Oberoi in the popular Zee TV show Bhagyalaxmi, is currently making waves in the television industry. Born into a Maharashtrian family in Mumbai, Bebika pursued dentistry as her profession. Along with her successful dental career, she also participated in the Miss India contest in 2020, showcasing her versatility and passion.

Bebika’s career

Even from a young age, she displayed great enthusiasm for studies and sports. After completing her education, she worked as a dentist for three years before venturing into the acting world. Her breakthrough came with the popular TV serial Bhagyalakshmi, where she portrayed the character of Devika Oberoi. In addition to her television work, Bebika has also made appearances in music videos, including the notable Pogadh.

With her father’s industry connections and her unwavering admiration for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bebika is well acquainted with the entertainment world. However, in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT 2, she aims to reveal a side of herself that remains largely unknown to the public.

As Bebika gears up to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house, viewers can expect to witness her true personality unfold, going beyond the roles she has played on-screen. With her strong determination and enthusiasm, Bebika is all set to make her mark in the highly anticipated reality show, promising to bring entertainment, challenges, and surprises to the table.