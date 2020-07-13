Krishna Janmashtami is one of India’s most important Hindu festivals. This celebration is symbolic of the number eight. Lord Krishna was the eighth child born to Goddess Devika, it is celebrated on the eighth night of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada (August-September).

This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11.

Janmashtami Nishita Puja Timings begin from 11:19 PM to 12:04 AM; Parana Time will start at 11:15 AM on August 12, and end the next day at 11:15 AM.

Krishna Janmashtami also is known as Saatam Aatham, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Janmashtami, Sree Jayanthi and, Srikrishna Jayanti is the celebration of good versus evil. This day symbolizes people’s faith and devotion towards Lord Krishna.

Devotees celebrate by fasting and staying up till midnight, as it is believed that Lord Krishna was born around midnight. On this day the idol of Lord Krishna is dressed in new clothes and is then showered with milk, water, and flowers. Many decorate their houses and temples with lights and flowers. Sweets are offered to the idol and then distributed as Prasad (holy offering) to friends and family. Janmashtami celebrations are the most special at Mathura and Vrindavan as Lord Krishna spent most of his life there.

As Lord Krishna was known as the ‘Makhanchor’ (the one who steals butter), people celebrate this memory by hanging pots of Milk, butter or curd from tall poles in the streets and then form a human pyramid to break the pots. This is an imitation of Krishna’s childhood, as when he used to play with his cowherd boys, they stole curd hung out of reach by their mothers.

Also on this day devotees used to dress up like Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Many people believe that during this period, donating in the name of Lord Krishna is extremely auspicious.