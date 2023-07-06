What caused death of Leandro De Niro, the grandson of Robert De Niro?

Leandro De Niro, actor Robert De Niro’s grandson, passed away on Sunday, 2 July 2023. The 19-year-old was discovered unconscious and not breathing; he was later declared dead. Leandro’s mother, Drena De Niro, recently disclosed the cause of her son’s death; however, it is still unclear how he passed away. In an Instagram post, she claimed that the death of her son was caused by drugs. Leandro died as a result of fentanyl pills, according to Drena, Robert De Niro’s adopted daughter.

When someone left a comment on the actress cum director’s post asking how her son had died, she replied, ‘Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still fucking around selling and buying this shit, my son is gone forever.’

Leandro was discovered in a flat, and TMZ believes that the cause of death is being looked into as an overdose. Traces of drugs as well as paraffin were discovered close to Leandro’s body. Although the precise cause of death hasn’t been established, sources said that a probable overdose was being

looked into.

Leandro’s friend discovered him dead in a chair after becoming concerned when he was missing for a few days.

On Sunday, Drena had revealed the tragic news in a heartfelt post on Instagram stating she did not know how to live without him. She affirmed that he was deeply loved.

In an Instagram post, Carlos Mare, father of Leandro, remembered his son as a high-level programmer and an individual passionate about art.

Robert De Niro had released his statement as well, stating that he was distraught due to the death of his grandson and asked for privacy to grieve.