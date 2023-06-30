Klin Kaara? Name of Ram Charan-Upasana’s daughter, what does it mean?

The starkid Klin Kaara is the name of the new born daughter to superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana on June 20 in Hyderabad. Her grandparents have given her the name Klin Kaara.



With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal Goddess Bhauramma Devi, Ram Charan shared pictures from the baby naming ceremony on Friday and explained what her name means in a note signed off by Klin Kaara’s grandparents. The post included images from the newborn naming ceremony and described what the name meant. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, the name is a representation of a transforming, cleansing energy that leads to spiritual awakening. Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi, and Anil are the bearers of this name.

In the meantime, Upasana also shared photos from the event on social media along with the caption, “Klin Kaara Konidela. The name is derived from the Lalitha Sahasranamam and represents a purifying, transforming energy that results in spiritual awakening. A lot of hugs to our daughter’s grandparents,” the caption said.

A picture of the family from the naming ceremony was posted by Chiranjeevi. Without showing the baby’s face, he wrote, “And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela’.” He said, “Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Nama.. ‘Klin Kaara’ represents an Embodiment of Nature.. Encapsulates the supreme power of divine Mother ‘Shakthi’.. and has a powerful ring and vibration to it.”

Ram Charan and Upasana visited Los Angeles for their babymoon. “Amidst all the hustle, Mr. C’s time out for us,” Upasana wrote as the caption for the post. Moon, sneak a peek. Happy Holi. I appreciate you coming with me to see. I can cross that off my bucket list. The duo was in Los Angeles for the Golden Globes and the Oscars, when RRR song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song.