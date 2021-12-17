Yogi Adityanath govt has taken UP to top position in custodial deaths, farmer suicides: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the government has taken Uttar Pradesh to top position in the country in custodial deaths, hunger index and farmer suicides.

Addressing the people here, Yadav said, “Those who claim to make Uttar Pradesh number one in the country have actually taken it to the top position in custodial deaths, hunger index, farmer suicides, in selling public enterprises and banks and in burying cows alive. Can anyone imaging that live cows can be buried?”

Further stating that there is no ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Uttar Pradesh, the former chief minister said that there is ‘Ease of Doing Crime’ instead.

“In which areas UP is on the number one position? In UP, there is no Ease of Doing Business but Ease of Doing Crime. Look at the condition of roads. If you smash a coconut on a newly-built road for the inauguration, the coconut won’t break, the road would,” he said.

Yadav said that the BJP government has failed totally and would be wiped out of the state in the upcoming assembly elections.

“This government has totally failed. People will not rest till they throw out the Uttar Pradesh engine of the double-engine Govt. I am very sure that BJP would be wiped out of Uttar Pradesh in upcoming Assembly elections,” Yadav said.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to Assembly polls early next year.