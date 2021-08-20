Weekly closure ends in UP as Covid cases decline

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has completely lifted the weekly curfew on Sundays.

This has been done in view of the declining cases of Covid in the state.

A number of women organisations had urged the Chief Minister to lift the Sunday curfew in view of the Raksha Bandhan on August 22.

Cinema hall owners were also asking the state government to end the weekly closure since it was affecting cinema business.

The government spokesman said that markets will now observe their earlier weekly closure on designated days.